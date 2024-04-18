DONALD KIPKORIR urges the 4 KDF officers who were frogmarched by Kenya Police officers to Revenge by burning LODWAR Police Station.

The four officers reportedly stormed the
station and surrounded it demanding the release of one of their colleagues who
had earlier been arrested for allegedly disarming and assaulting a police
officer manning a roadblock.
However, the four KDF officers
were overpowered by Lodwar Police officers who beat them and frogmarched them
outside their station.
Reacting to the humiliation of
the KDF officers, Kipkorir said KDF must take revenge or lose the respect and
honour they have been given by Kenyans.
“The arrest of our KDF soldiers by Police in Turkana was an egregious act. Turkana is safe from marauding tribes of South Sudan, Uganda & Ethiopia courtesy of our KDF.
"KDF should not let this insult go unanswered. Every Army in the world always protects its honour. KDF should raze to the ground Lodwar Police Station.
"Not
to revenge on this act will diminish the honour & respect of KDF,” Kipkorir
wrote on his X( formerly Twitter).
The Kenyan DAILY POST
