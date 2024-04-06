We can’t send our troops to Haiti, let RUTO send Kenyan officers - Another strategic country pulls out of Haiti mission

Saturday, April 6, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Haiti mission is getting complex and difficult by the day.
This is after Trinidad and Tobago also pulled out of the
Kenyan-led United Nations Security Council-sanctioned Multinational Security
Mission (MSS) to Haiti.
Speaking to the press, Trinidad and Tobago Foreign and
Caricom Affairs Minister, Dr Amery Browne, stated that the government had
reached a final decision regarding sending troops to help fight gangs in
Haiti.
“Trinidad and Tobago has been in support of action to treat
the Haiti situation. We have provided financial support as well as human
resources to Caricom Good Offices efforts, to the Eminent Persons Group and to
the other diplomatic foundation that has been laid in preparation for the
Multinational Force,” Browne stated
In a clear communication, Trinidad’s Prime Minister noted
that the country was not in a position to contribute military forces to the
disturbed Caribbean nation at this stage.
“Contributions of boots on the ground as it were, the prime
minister has made it very clear that is the current position of the Republic of
Trinidad and Tobago, that we are not in a position to contribute military
forces, police officers or boots on the ground at this stage for that particular
effort,” he added.
The country, however, promised to work with the other members
of the Caribbean Community regional bloc, CARICOM to address the issues facing
Haiti.
“So that position is maintained, but we will continue to
receive updates and to contribute to Caricom and further interface with that
very concerning crisis.”
The deployment of Kenyan police to Haiti has hit several hurdles ahead of the mission.
The resignation of Ariel Henry called
for the Kenyan government to halt the plans waiting for a proper governing body
to get instilled.
