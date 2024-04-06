Shame as Kenyans flee to Tanzania to seek help amid collapsing healthcare in Kenya after RUTO rejected doctors’ demands





Saturday, April 6, 2024 - Kenyans have begun fleeing to Tanzania to seek healthcare services, following the ongoing doctors' strike that has paralysed medical services across the country.

According to reports, there is a surge in the number of Kenyan patients who have been admitted in the Rombo district of Kilimanjaro region and the Longido district of the Arusha region.

However, with the continued movement of Kenyans across the border to its neighbour, a concern has been raised about Kenya-Tanzania's porous nature of the border.

Analysts who weighed into the matter noted that Tanzania could borrow from the situation to strengthen its healthcare system.

Tanzania may be compelled to acquire state-of-the-art medical equipment infrastructure upgrades and specialized training.

Meanwhile, the doctors' strike continues to escalate despite the recent efforts by the government to release Ksh2.4 billion to facilitate the recruitment of intern medical officers.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU), led by its Secretary General Davji Atellah, termed the offer as insufficient, stating that the demonstrations would continue until the government waves the white flag.

"The strike is on. I think it is on more than before," Davji Atellah warned during an interview with Citizen TV on April 2, signaling a further health crisis.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.