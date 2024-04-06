Anxiety in RUTO’s Cabinet as CS MOSES KURIA is set to reveal the best and worst performers this month





Saturday, April 6, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Cabinet has been gripped with anxiety after Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria revealed that he will begin releasing performance reports of Cabinet Secretaries this month.

Speaking during the launch of National Youth Service (NYS) programmes, Kuria indicated that the reports will first be submitted to Ruto.

He added that the reports will also be presented during Cabinet meetings for the members to know where they are in terms of service delivery.

On the other hand, he hinted that the report, which will be published monthly, will also be made public to promote service delivery across all government agencies.

Therefore, he warned his colleagues to ensure that they up their game and deliver on promises that were made to Kenyans during the campaigns.

"I want to tell all the CSs and PSs that I have also been tasked with performance delivery. That work entails looking at service delivery in all government institutions. And starting this April, I will be releasing a report to the Cabinet on the progress.

"And because I am an honest person, shouldn't we also make the report public? I will be releasing that report monthly so that we can be able to call out others (the underperformers)," he stated.

According to Kuria, the CS will be judged based on the commitments that were made during the government roadshow that was held early in the year where Ministries highlighted key targets for the year.

On the other hand, he highlighted that the government was keen on the housing, health and road sectors.

Upon taking the Public Service docket in 2023, Kuria reiterated that he would push for government officers to achieve the President's agenda which is centred around the Bottom-Up economic model.

He also asserted that Kenyans would be key in improving service delivery by exposing government agencies that are not performing through a public portal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST