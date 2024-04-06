Anxiety in RUTO’s Cabinet as CS MOSES KURIA is set to reveal the best and worst performers this month

Saturday, April 6, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Cabinet has been gripped with anxiety after Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria revealed that he will begin releasing performance reports of Cabinet Secretaries this month.
Speaking during the launch of
National Youth Service (NYS) programmes, Kuria indicated that the reports will
first be submitted to Ruto.
He added that the reports will
also be presented during Cabinet meetings for the members to know where they
are in terms of service delivery.
On the other hand, he hinted
that the report, which will be published monthly, will also be made public
to promote service delivery across all government agencies.
Therefore, he warned his
colleagues to ensure that they up their game and deliver on promises that were
made to Kenyans during the campaigns.
"I want to tell all the CSs
and PSs that I have also been tasked with performance delivery. That work
entails looking at service delivery in all government institutions. And
starting this April, I will be releasing a report to the Cabinet on the
progress.
"And because I am an honest
person, shouldn't we also make the report public? I will be releasing that
report monthly so that we can be able to call out others (the
underperformers)," he stated.
According to Kuria, the CS will
be judged based on the commitments that were made during the government
roadshow that was held early in the year where Ministries highlighted key
targets for the year.
On the other hand, he
highlighted that the government was keen on the housing, health and road
sectors.
Upon taking the Public Service
docket in 2023, Kuria reiterated that he would push for government officers to
achieve the President's agenda which is centred around the Bottom-Up economic
model.
He also asserted that Kenyans
would be key in improving service delivery by exposing government agencies
that are not performing through a public portal.
