We are ready to fully implement NADCO report – RUTO’s man says and rubbishes KALONZO’s remarks

Saturday, April 2, 2024 - A close confidante of President William Ruto has said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government is ready to implement the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.
Speaking on
Sunday, National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichungwah said the government, led by Ruto, has all the goodwill to have it implemented, noting some
crucial bills especially on the restructuring of the Independent Electoral and
Boundaries Commission(IEBC) have already been published.
"I want to confirm that we
have the goodwill to pass the NADCO report in the manner it was passed. There
should be no worry about it,” he said.
He said once Parliament resumes
from recess, they will work on the bills.
He told off a section of leaders
who have raised concerns about some of the bills, saying the sections that have
been stopped by the court have nothing to do with Kenya Kwanza.
“What other goodwill do we need
when we in Kenya Kwanza signed the report? President Ruto and CS Linturi have
given us subsidised fertiliser and now the prices of flour range between Sh103
to Sh120 downwards from Sh210,” said the MP.
Ichung’wah spoke a day after
former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka blamed Ruto after the High Court in Kiambu stopped
the implementation of the NADCO report.
