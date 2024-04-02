Shock as SAKAJA orders Kanjos to arrest anybody filming or taking photos of them while they raid businesses

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has shocked Kenyans with his recent directive.
This is after he gave full authority to county officers
popularly known as kanjos to arrest Kenyans recording them
during raids.
During an engagement with the officers yesterday,
Sakaja lamented that some traders and Kenyans have developed a habit of
resorting to theatrics whenever their business establishments were raided by
the inspectorate officers.
This he said amounts to stopping kanjos from enforcing laws
and regulations and discharging their duty.
“Those people recording you arrest them too, that is
obstruction of enforcement of justice. Do your work!” Sakaja stated during the
forum.
Sakaja cautioned that city residents have been hiding behind
the videos and photos to create sensationalism and to chase clout on the
internet.
Further, Sakaja argued that those breaching laws within the
city, and resisting arrest were in contempt of the officers’ mandate and
responsibilities.
However, he assured Kanjo officers that his office fully
backs them and asked them to arrest anyone breaking the law without fear or
favour.
This directive comes after a series of altercations between
city residents and kanjos over various issues.
Nairobi residents have turned to recording videos whenever
they feel that kanjos have crossed the line or are operating with impunity.
