Shock as SAKAJA orders Kanjos to arrest anybody filming or taking photos of them while they raid businesses

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has shocked Kenyans with his recent directive.

This is after he gave full authority to county officers popularly known as kanjos to arrest Kenyans recording them during raids.

During an engagement with the officers yesterday, Sakaja lamented that some traders and Kenyans have developed a habit of resorting to theatrics whenever their business establishments were raided by the inspectorate officers.

This he said amounts to stopping kanjos from enforcing laws and regulations and discharging their duty.

“Those people recording you arrest them too, that is obstruction of enforcement of justice. Do your work!” Sakaja stated during the forum.

Sakaja cautioned that city residents have been hiding behind the videos and photos to create sensationalism and to chase clout on the internet.

Further, Sakaja argued that those breaching laws within the city, and resisting arrest were in contempt of the officers’ mandate and responsibilities.

However, he assured Kanjo officers that his office fully backs them and asked them to arrest anyone breaking the law without fear or favour.

This directive comes after a series of altercations between city residents and kanjos over various issues.

Nairobi residents have turned to recording videos whenever they feel that kanjos have crossed the line or are operating with impunity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST