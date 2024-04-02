Rogue bouncers at Quiver Lounge Kitengela and Kikao Place on the spot for assaulting revellers - A young man almost lost his life on Easter Weekend (VIDEOs).

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Bouncers at Quiver Lounge Kitengela and Kikao Place in Valley Arcade have been called out for manhandling revellers.

The rogue bouncers are fond of assaulting revellers and chasing them away like stray dogs.

They operate with impunity and behave as if they are above the law.

A video taken at Kikao Place over the Easter Weekend shows a young reveller who was heavily intoxicated being assaulted after an altercation with one of the bouncers.

The bouncer was armed with a huge wooden stick.

The reveller almost lost his life during the altercation.

About two months ago, the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA CEO, Fazul Mahamed, said that bouncers will be required to wear government-issued work numbers while on duty in clubs in new reforms.

However, the reforms are yet to be implemented.

Watch the videos taken at the two popular entertainment joints.

Nyakundi. Bouncers at Quiver Kitengela are just manhandling guys. This was last night. Be careful of Quiver Kitengela if you are not a woman. pic.twitter.com/MA4wDB0NNB — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) April 1, 2024

An altercation between a reveler and bouncers at Kikao Place Valley Arcade. pic.twitter.com/Z7us4va83Q — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) April 1, 2024

