We are at the final stages of arresting RITA WAENI‘s killer – DCI Homicide Unit





Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have stated that they are in the final stages of arresting the man who killed JKUAT student Rita Waeni.

Waeni’s pretty life was ended on January 13, 2024, by the yet-to-be-arrested cold-blooded killer(s).

Before her tragic death, Rita was staying with her aunt at Syokimau in Nairobi, the home she left at 3 pm on January 13, 2024, never to return alive.

Elaborate forensic analyses have so far been done by the investigating team, capturing the deceased’s last moments and linking probable suspects to her murder.

Further, detailed statements by persons of interest have been recorded and more data sourced from digital platforms to ensure that all leads to Rita’s killer(s) are utilized.

Several men have been arrested and it is just a time before the DCI homicide unit parades the killer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST