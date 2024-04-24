DCI reveals how RITA WAENI’s killer used a pseudo Instagram account to lure her and deactivated it after murder - Admits getting him is a hard task and shares his images.





Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - The DCI Homicide detectives are at advanced stages of investigation of the monstrous murder of Miss Rita Waeni, 20, whose young life was ended in January 2024 by the yet-to-be-arrested cold-blooded killer(s).

Before her tragic death, Rita Waeni, a third-year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology was staying with her aunt at Syokimau in Nairobi, the home she left at 3pm on January 13, 2024, never to return alive.

Elaborate forensic analyses have so far been done by the investigating team, capturing the deceased's last moments and linking probable suspects to her murder.

Further, detailed statements by persons of interest have been recorded and more data sourced from digital platforms to ensure that all leads to Rita's killer(s) are utilized.

Unfortunately, the prime suspect in the murder, a man only captured by CCTV cameras walking Rita to her scene of death remains in the holes, and the DCI Homicide team is sparing no resource in his pursuit.

In its endeavour to expedite the delivery of justice to the young soul and provide closure to the family, the Homicide Directorate calls upon anyone who can identify the man whose images (though blurry) appear on this post, to come forward and share information that may assist in his arrest.

Although his identity remains unknown, it has been established that he first initiated communication with the late Waeni on October 2, 2023, through an Instagram account in the name of Carlton Maina (pseudo), a name that was later changed several times and finally pulled down immediately after the heinous murder.

The suspect is believed to have visited several hotels in Nairobi West in October 2023 and the Green House Airbnb located in Roysambu along TRM Drive on Nov 7 and Nov 11, 2023.

He is also believed to have criminal mind evidenced by his way of evading CCTV cameras.

He is fluent in Swahili and English and has knowledge of Nairobi and its environs.





