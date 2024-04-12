See why RUTO is silent despite SAKAJA looting billions from Nairobi County daily – UHURU was a prophet and Kenyans owe him an apology



Friday, April 12, 2024 - Before the 2022 presidential election, former President Uhuru Kenyatta toured Ruaka town where he warned Kenyans against electing William Ruto as President.

Uhuru, who is commonly referred to as Bazuu, spoke in his ethnic Kikuyu language and said he has worked with Ruto for many years and warned Kenyans that electing Ruto is like electing a thief who has been mugging you daily.

However, out of arrogance and ignorance, Kenyans went ahead and elected Ruto and everything now is headed south.

For instance, in Nairobi County, Governor Johnson Sakaja with his cartels are stealing everything and it is just a matter of time before Nairobi County coffers are left empty.

President William Ruto has been silent on this ‘daylight robbery by Sakaja’ because his close associates have been given tenders to loot the busy metropolis.

An example is Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, who has been given a tender to collect garbage in the city.

The multi-billion tender was awarded without a tendering process but foolish Nairobi MCAs have kept quiet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST