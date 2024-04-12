See why RUTO is silent despite SAKAJA looting billions from Nairobi County daily – UHURU was a prophet and Kenyans owe him an apology

Friday, April 12, 2024 - Before the 2022 presidential election, former President Uhuru Kenyatta toured Ruaka town where he warned Kenyans against electing William Ruto as President.
Uhuru, who
is commonly referred to as Bazuu, spoke in his ethnic Kikuyu language and said
he has worked with Ruto for many years and warned Kenyans that electing Ruto is
like electing a thief who has been mugging you daily.
However, out
of arrogance and ignorance, Kenyans went ahead and elected Ruto and everything
now is headed south.
For instance,
in Nairobi County, Governor Johnson Sakaja with his cartels are stealing
everything and it is just a matter of time before Nairobi County coffers are
left empty.
President
William Ruto has been silent on this ‘daylight robbery by Sakaja’ because his
close associates have been given tenders to loot the busy metropolis.
An example
is Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, who has been given a tender to
collect garbage in the city.
The
multi-billion tender was awarded without a tendering process but foolish
Nairobi MCAs have kept quiet.
