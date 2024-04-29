Watch a trending video of a Nairobi kid flexing in the village and intimidating other kids - She showed them photos of her lavish trips with her parents to Dubai.



Monday, April 29, 2024 - A little girl brought up in Nairobi in a well-to-do family travelled to the village and started intimidating other kids.

She spoke polished English as she interacted with the other kids.

The kids were left staring at her as she mentioned some of her favourite foods which include pizza and other junk foods.

She went ahead and showed the kids photos of her lavish trips with her parents to Dubai and other exotic locations.

The girl seems to have been raised on a silver spoon and has never lacked anything in her life.

Watch the trending video.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.