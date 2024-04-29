Emotional video of Captain MAGONDU’s little son trying to wake him up from his casket - He was flying General OGOLLA in the ill-fated chopper.





Monday, April 29, 2024 - Captian Benson Magondu, the pilot who was flying the ill-fated chopper that crashed and killed General Francis Ogolla, was laid to rest last weekend in an emotional burial.

The 30-year-old was a father of three sons, among them twin boys.

An emotional video of one of his sons trying to wake him up from his casket has emerged.

The little boy called his dad as his body was being wrapped with the Kenyan flag by KDF soldiers.

He is too young to understand that his dad is gone forever.

Captain Magondu was one of the best pilots in the Kenya Defence Forces.

He had the responsibility of flying the high and mighty both in the military and in the political spheres despite his young age.









His family told journalists that he had ambitions to rise all the way to become the Chief of Defence Forces, a position he worked day and night to try and attain.

Watch the emotional video of his son trying to wake him up from the casket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.