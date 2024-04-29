Emotional video of Captain MAGONDU’s little son trying to wake him up from his casket - He was flying General OGOLLA in the ill-fated chopper.

Monday, April 29, 2024 - Captian Benson Magondu, the pilot who was flying the ill-fated chopper that crashed and killed General Francis Ogolla, was laid to rest last weekend in an emotional burial.
The 30-year-old was a father of
three sons, among them twin boys.
An emotional video of one of his
sons trying to wake him up from his casket has emerged.
The little boy called his dad as
his body was being wrapped with the Kenyan flag by KDF soldiers.
He is too young to understand that
his dad is gone forever.
Captain Magondu was one of the
best pilots in the Kenya Defence Forces.
He had the responsibility of flying the high and mighty both in the military and in the political spheres despite his young age.
His
family told journalists that he had ambitions to rise
all the way to become the Chief of Defence Forces, a position he worked day and
night to try and attain.
Watch the emotional video of his
son trying to wake him up from the casket.
So sad ..... pic.twitter.com/EkF38otft0— King of The Andals 💙 (@El_Chapo_The_ma) April 29, 2024
