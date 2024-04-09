Watch the moment a Nigerian man turned violent at JKIA after immigration officials tried to deport him - Claims they demanded a bribe of Ksh 5 Million (VIDEOs).





Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - There was drama at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) when a Nigerian man turned violent when immigration officials tried to deport him for being in the country illegally.

The man identified as KJ-Zone, who claims to be doing music business in Kenya, was arrested after police raided his house and arrested him after conducting a search.

He was then handed over to immigration officials after police claimed that he was in the country illegally.

He went live on social media pages at JKIA and denied claims that he was in the country illegally.

He alleged that he had all the right documents and accused immigration officials of trying to deport him after he refused to give them a bribe of Ksh 5 million.









In the video, the man is heard saying that his only crime is being a Nigerian and insists that he is innocent.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident at JKIA.



