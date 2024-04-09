Meet BOBO SHANTY, a beautiful lady killed alongside the gang that robbed a Somali businessman of Ksh 3.9 Million in Eastleigh - Her body was found dumped in Ruiru (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - A middle-aged lady by the name of Bobo Shanty has been killed alongside the gang that shot and robbed a 26-year-old Somali businessman of Ksh 3.9 million in Eastleigh.

According to reports, Shanty, and other friends took the main suspect in the robbery incident to Mombasa to buy a car.

The prime suspect was arrested and later killed by undercover detectives.

Shanty and her friends were reportedly traced and abducted in Mlolongo on Wednesday last week.

They were killed and their bodies dumped in different parts of the city.

Her body was found dumped in Ruiru.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.