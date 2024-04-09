Here’s another suspect killed in connection with $ 30,000 Eastleigh robbery and his body dumped at the City Mortuary - He was reportedly dishing out 100 dollars to each of his friends in Huruma.





Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - It is now emerging that some of the suspects behind a robbery incident where a 26-year-old businessman in Eastleigh was accosted and robbed of $30,000 were killed and their bodies dumped at the City Mortuary.

According to a source, a guy called Kibe from Nairobi’s Huruma Estate is among the suspects killed.

His body was found dumped at the city mortuary on Monday.

Prior to his death, he had been dishing out $100 to each of his friends, money believed to be part of the dollars stolen from the Eastleigh-based businessman.

Kibe was killed alongside another man believed to be his accomplice and a lady.

See his photo below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.



