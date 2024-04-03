Watch the moment a member of the notorious Wakali Kwanza gang accosted a civilian with a machete in Mombasa, not knowing he was an armed undercover cop (VIDEO).

Wednesday, 3 April 2024 - A member of the notorious Wakali Kwanza gang that operates in Mombasa and its environs was cornered by an undercover cop during a foiled robbery attempt.
The suspected thug accosted the undercover cop who was
dressed in a kanzu and brandished a machete, not knowing that he was armed with
a pistol.
The cop pulled out his pistol and got hold of the gang
member, forcing him to surrender.
The mention
of the Wakali Kwanza gang has a hair-raising effect on Mombasa
residents.
The gang comprises youth aged between 12 and
24, who are suspected of using drugs, especially before carrying out attacks.
The
criminals keep on changing their tactics, catching security agents flatfooted
in each ambush.
