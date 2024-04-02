Heartbreaking video shows the ill-fated Subaru that Meru Deputy Speaker was travelling in alongside his daughter bursting into flames after an accident - His daughter died on the spot.

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Meru County Deputy Speaker Mwenda Ali sustained serious injuries in a grisly road accident along the Embu-Meru highway.

The deputy speaker lost his daughter in the tragic accident that occurred after the Subaru they were travelling in collided head-on with a pick-up.

The accident left the deputy speaker's Subaru car in wreckage after bursting into flames.

The vehicle was consumed by flames beyond recognition while the double cabin pick-up veered off to the roadside thicket with its front partially destroyed.

The speaker and the driver were airlifted to Nairobi for specialized medical treatment.

The area where the accident occurred is a black spot.

Watch video of the speaker’s ill-fated Subaru bursting into flames.

Subaru razed down 😭



The Kenyan DAILY POST.