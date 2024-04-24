'He believes black people are inferior' - JOHN LEGEND bashes DONALD TRUMP, claims the ex-President is racist (VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – John Legend has criticized former United States President Donald Trump, calling him racist towards black people.
The singer recently joined MSNBC to discuss the current
state of criminal justice with an emphasis on pre-trial reform.
During the chat, host and former White House press
Secretary, Jen Psaki asked him about the 77-year-old signing the “First Step
Act” in 2018 “to reduce the size of the federal prison population while also
creating mechanisms to maintain public safety” — this, however, wasn’t enough
to change Legend's perspective.
“He’s not been an ally,” the Grammy winner said.
“I think the ‘First Step Act’ was fine — it was a very small
reform, and to be honest, most of the reform we need is on the local and state
level because most incarceration is local and state, and most of the laws that
end up being criminally enforced are local and state laws, so very little
impact can happen on the federal level.
“At the same time he’s claiming credit for those small
things, he’s also saying, ‘Y’know, if people are stealing something, they
should get shot in the middle of the store.’ When we protested the killing of
George Floyd, he was advocating for the military to shoot us in the streets.”
He added: “He’s made it clear throughout his life that he
believes Black people are inferior; like he believes that to his core, in his
bones. He won’t let us live in his buildings back in the day, but also when you
hear some of the stray comments he makes, he clearly believes in a genetic
hierarchy of humanity and is racially determined.
“He is a tried-and-true, dyed-in-the-wool racist, like in
the core of his being, he is a racist.”
