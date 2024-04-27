WANTED: SAMMY KIPKEMOI, an Mpesa agent, steals Ksh 620,000 from his colleague in Nairobi CBD and vanishes - CCTV captured him leaving the Mpesa shop with a bag containing the money.





Saturday, April 27, 2024 - A theft incident has been reported at the SkyMall Building on Luthuli Avenue in Nairobi CBD, after an M-Pesa agent, identified as Sammy Kipkemoi, stole a substantial sum of money from his colleague on Monday, April 22, 2024.

According to the victim, Sammy (his workmate) made away with Ksh 620,000 in cash from their shop.

The incident captured by CCTV cameras shows Sammy leaving the premises with a bag containing the stolen money.

Efforts to arrest Sammy have been initiated and the victim urges anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward.









CCTV footage.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.