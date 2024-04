Saturday, April 27, 2024 - A nosy shopper captured photos of Former Minister Henry Kosgey buying diapers at Naivas Supermarket in Eldoret.

Dressed in a black suit, the former Industrialization Minister, who is 76 years old, was pictured carrying two packs of diapers as he exited the supermarket.

Netizens are questioning whether he has a baby with a slay queen somewhere.

Others assumed that he was buying diapers for his grandkids.

See photos.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.