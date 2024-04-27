WILLY KIBET, an employee of EABL, ties his wife’s hands and brutally assaults her - He brags he is untouchable because his sister who is a Magistrate is handling the case (PHOTOs).

Saturday, April 27, 2024 - Willy Kibet and his brother Kimutai reportedly beat up his wife Elseba and left her with serious injuries.
The assault incident
happened on April 2.
Elseba, who works at
the judiciary as a junior clerk, reported the matter to the police and filed a
case in court.
The case was handled
by Kibet’s sister Maureen Cherono, a magistrate at Eldoret High
Court.
Kibet was released on
a cash bail of Sh 15,000 which was paid by his sister.
Kibet and his brother
are bragging they are untouchable because their sister is a magistrate.
See photos of Kibet’s wife who is crying for justice.
