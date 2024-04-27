WILLY KIBET, an employee of EABL, ties his wife’s hands and brutally assaults her - He brags he is untouchable because his sister who is a Magistrate is handling the case (PHOTOs).





Saturday, April 27, 2024 - Willy Kibet and his brother Kimutai reportedly beat up his wife Elseba and left her with serious injuries.

The assault incident happened on April 2.

Elseba, who works at the judiciary as a junior clerk, reported the matter to the police and filed a case in court.

The case was handled by Kibet’s sister Maureen Cherono, a magistrate at Eldoret High Court.

Kibet was released on a cash bail of Sh 15,000 which was paid by his sister.

Kibet and his brother are bragging they are untouchable because their sister is a magistrate.

See photos of Kibet’s wife who is crying for justice.

























