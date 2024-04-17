Wanted man taunts police on Facebook after they posted an appeal to find him







Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – An alleged criminal left a reply under a Facebook post by police announcing he wanted.

Teddy Nelson, 34, also replied to a local newspaper who posted about him on Facebook, after a friend tagged him to it.

Stevenage Police posted his mugshot on Facebook, saying: "We are appealing to the public for help in locating a wanted man.

"Teddy Nelson, aged 34, whose last known address is in Stevenage, is wanted in connection with numerous offences including criminal damage and assault.

“Anyone who sees Nelson, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online or speak to an operator.”

A Facebook user with the name Teddy Nelson and a profile photo of the same man wanted by police then replied to the police post.

Nelson wrote: “Now you lot are just taking the mick (laughing emoji). No need for that what so ever.”





Many people found his comment funny and they clicked the laughing reaction on the comment before it disappeared from under the post.

Teddy Nelson also commented on a Facebook post about him from the Comet local newspaper, which covers Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock in Hertfordshire.





The Facebook profile leaving the comments has been active since 2008, with photos and tags of Teddy Nelson dating back over a decade, so appears to be the real wanted criminal.