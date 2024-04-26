WAMUCHOMBA is untouchable as KALONZO vows to do the unthinkable to RUTO and GACHAGUA for threatening her – Look!





Friday, April 26, 2024 - Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba has received support from unlikely quarters after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka vowed to defend her through thick and thin from President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua’s threats.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kalonzo vowed to lead a nationwide protest should Ruto and Gachagua persecute Wamuchomba politically over her stand.

The Azimio principal recalled how Gachagua had sent police officers to chase him out of Kiambu County, but he would never let that happen again.

Kalonzo was speaking in Githunguri Constituency during Wamuchomba’s Food for Education programme held at Ikinu Primary School.

Describing himself as the country’s top mobiliser, Kalonzo remarked that even the national government appreciated his popularity among the masses.

“Kalonzo being in Githunguri is protests already. I heard the County Commissioner asking how come Kalonzo is in Githunguri and I was not told,” he stated.

He warned United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders from Mt Kenya who were accusing Wamuchomba of being a rebel.

The former vice president advised Wamuchomba to stay put in UDA and lead the opposition internally within the ruling party.

According to Kalonzo, his support for Wamuchomba meant UDA would fear subjecting the legislator to a disciplinary process.

“She is now untouchable. Even if they wanted to come after her, if they knew I was here they cannot touch her,” he claimed.

“I am the king of protests; I can protest from here Githunguri to the rest of Kenya and force them out of power before their term ends.”

Issuing a warning to Gachagua, the Wiper leader remarked that even police officers would not dare disperse the protests since they were also suffering due to high taxation.

“When I came here in Kiambu last time, Gachagua sent police to chase us away. Is Kalonzo someone to be chased away using teargas?” he posed

