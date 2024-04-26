RUTO shocks motorists as he increases traffic fines by almost 10,000% - Look! This is huge and motorists didn’t see this coming

Friday, April 26, 2024 - President William Ruto has assented to The Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill which amended the Traffic Act to allow for the use of technology in enforcing traffic rules.

The new law also increases the fines that were to be imposed on motorists who fail to appear in court or pay the penalty as directed by the traffic police.

Initially, as had been detailed in the Traffic Act Cap 403, motorists who failed to appear in court as directed by police were to pay a fine of Ksh200.

However, the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill proposed to have the fine increased to Ksh2,000.

On the other hand, any person who tears or defaces a traffic offense notification that has been fixed to a car by the police will now pay a Ksh200,000 fine instead of the Ksh200.

Vehicle owners will also be required to inform police if they find that the traffic offense notification fixed on their vehicle has been torn or defaced.

This is to ensure that they are not held responsible for the offense. The information also had to be relayed to the police within two days either in writing or in person.

Those who fail to do so will now be paying a fine of Ksh2,000 from the current Ksh200.

Meanwhile, the Bill allows the police to leverage technology in dealing with traffic offenses on the roads.

Following Ruto's move to assent to the Bill, traffic police officers will be able to use technology to serve motorists and direct them to pay fines.

The Kenyan DAILY POST