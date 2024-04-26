RUTO and RAILA collude to defeat the courts over IEBC changes – See what they did that will shock many





Friday, April 26, 2024 - President William Ruto and Raila Odinga's teams have recorded progress in amending some contentious issues in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

This after the IEBC Amendment Bill underwent its second reading following its approval by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee with recommendations.

According to the Parliament, the Bills contained in the recommendations of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

It is jointly sponsored by the Leader of the Majority Party Kimani Ichung’wah and the Leader of the Minority Party Opiyo Wandayi.

The Supreme Court in its ruling held that certain provisions of the Act were unconstitutional hence warranting a new Act to remedy the wrongs of the Elections.

The Bill seeks to amend the number of Members in the Selection Panel tasked with appointing the Commission to the IEBC.

It proposes raising the number of panelists from 7 to 9 to accommodate a wide spectrum of stakeholders and interest groups while at the same time making sure to meet the two-thirds gender rule.

The Bill also spells out the roles and functions of the Commission and those of the CEO who is the Secretary to the Commission.

Additionally, the Bill outlines the academic qualifications needed for persons to be appointed.

The Committee in its report recommended that the CEO of the IEBC should serve for a non-renewable term of 6 years to effectively plan and carry out an election with competence and independence of role.

To address the shortcomings witnessed in the last General Election, the Bill proposes, that an audit of the election process be conducted one year after the conclusion of every election and the report tabled in Parliament and published in the Kenya Gazette.

On the proper constitution of the Board, the Committee proposed the number of members required to meet quorum be set at 5, further providing that where a unanimous decision is not met during decision making, a majority vote should prevail.

The Kenyan DAILY POST