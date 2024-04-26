RUTO and RAILA collude to defeat the courts over IEBC changes – See what they did that will shock many

Friday, April 26, 2024 - President William Ruto and Raila Odinga's teams have recorded progress in amending some contentious issues in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
This after the IEBC Amendment
Bill underwent its second reading following its approval by the Justice and
Legal Affairs Committee with recommendations.
According to the Parliament, the
Bills contained in the recommendations of the National Dialogue Committee
(NADCO) report.
It is jointly sponsored by the
Leader of the Majority Party Kimani Ichung’wah and the Leader of the Minority
Party Opiyo Wandayi.
The Supreme Court in its ruling
held that certain provisions of the Act were unconstitutional hence warranting
a new Act to remedy the wrongs of the Elections.
The Bill seeks to amend the
number of Members in the Selection Panel tasked with appointing the Commission
to the IEBC.
It proposes raising the number
of panelists from 7 to 9 to accommodate a wide spectrum of stakeholders and
interest groups while at the same time making sure to meet the two-thirds
gender rule.
The Bill also spells out the
roles and functions of the Commission and those of the CEO who is the Secretary
to the Commission.
Additionally, the Bill outlines
the academic qualifications needed for persons to be appointed.
The Committee in its report
recommended that the CEO of the IEBC should serve for a non-renewable term of 6
years to effectively plan and carry out an election with competence and
independence of role.
To address the shortcomings
witnessed in the last General Election, the Bill proposes, that an audit of the
election process be conducted one year after the conclusion of every election
and the report tabled in Parliament and published in the Kenya Gazette.
On the proper constitution of
the Board, the Committee proposed the number of members required to meet quorum
be set at 5, further providing that where a unanimous decision is not met
during decision making, a majority vote should prevail.
