Video of Ruto’s friend, Pastor JAMES WANJOHI, the mastermind of Ksh 600 Million overseas jobs scam, counting wads of dollars while shopping in a boutique emerges - He is on the run.





Thursday, April 25, 2024 - Thika-road-based pastor James Wanjohi is on the run after masterminding Ksh 600 million overseas jobs scam.

Detectives raided Wanjohi’s firm dubbed Worthstart Africa located at Pension towers in Nairobi Central Business District, after thousands of victims recorded statements with the police on how they were conned millions of shillings under the guise that the preacher would help them secure jobs abroad and visas.

According to the police, more than 4000 job seekers each paid a fee ranging from Ksh.100,000 to Ksh.140,000 to Pastor Wanjohi’s Worthstart Africa as agency fees for the processing of their overseas job application and visa processing fees.

The job seekers said they were promised they would get the jobs and travel out of the country in three months, but the agency started ignoring their calls and inquiries.

Wanjohi, a close ally of President William Ruto, has been living large using the money obtained fraudulently from innocent Kenyans.

An undated video of the flashy pastor counting wads of dollars while shopping in a city boutique has emerged.

He picked several designer items at the boutique and paid in dollars.









Watch the video.