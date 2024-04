Thursday, April 25, 2024 - A Kenyan man is wanted by the police after he brutally assaulted his wife and left her nursing serious injuries.

The suspect, Maurice Nguono, attacked his wife after a domestic dispute and almost disfigured her face.

He then escaped after committing the heinous act.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations launched, as police pursue the suspect.

The incident comes amid a rise in femicide cases in the country.





























