VIDEO of LILLIAN MULI swapping saliva with an American summer bunny she met at DAVIDO’s concert leaks - They spent the night together



Friday, April 12, 2024 - Citizen TV anchor Lillian Muli has reportedly fallen in love with a summer bunny from US identified as Biggy.

Word has it that Biggy met Lillian at Raha Fest, a festival headlined by Nigerian artist David Adeleke alias Davido at Uhuru Gardens last month.

Lillian had come to the festival with another man but Biggy managed to take her home that night.

“Lilian had come with another man but Biggy took over. He actually went home with her that night,” a source revealed.

“Their first meet up was at Raha Fest and it seems they fell in love,” the source added.





A video of the fast-fading TV anchor swapping saliva with Biggy in the car has surfaced.

They have been hanging out together in social events, mostly on weekends.

Lillian Muli, 42, has in the past dated several men.

However, most of her relationships are short-lived.

Men take advantage of her and later dump her.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST