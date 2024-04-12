PHOTOs of the beautiful KIKUYU slay queen CHARITY NJERI, who was arrested in connection with a spate of armed robberies in Nairobi - She is also connected to the Eastleigh robbery



Friday, April 12, 2024 - Charity Njeri was arraigned at Makadara Law Courts alongside two other suspects in connection with a spate of armed robberies in Nairobi.

The three suspects were arrested over the weekend after a pistol was recovered at Njeri’s boyfriend’s house at Green Park estate in Athi River.





It is believed that they have been using the firearm to conduct criminal activities.

The trio are also linked to a robbery incident in Eastleigh where a 26-year-old Somali businessman was shot and robbed of Ksh 3.9 million.

It is believed that they were part of the deal.

They were detained for 10 days pending investigations.

Njeri has been displaying a lavish lifestyle on Instagram.

She wines and dines in high-end restaurants.

She also flies to exotic destinations for vacations.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST