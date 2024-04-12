A rogue Buru Buru traffic police officer who was filmed taking bribes from matatus dismissed from the service - This viral video exposed him badly (WATCH)

Friday, April 12, 2024 - A rogue traffic police officer captured on camera taking bribes from matatus plying Buru Buru area has been suspended.
The National Police Service said it had
began disciplinary proceedings for his dismissal from the Service.
The move comes after a concerned
Kenyan took a video showing the officer receiving bribes from several PSV
vehicles plying the route.
“The Officer, attached to
Traffic within Buruburu Police Station has been suspended from Traffic Police
Unit with immediate effect, and proceedings for his dismissal are ongoing,” NPS said Friday.
The NPS commended the members of
public and media for their continued collaboration with security agencies in
their campaign to combat graft.
The police body further assured
Kenyans of its commitment to its constitutional mandate of fighting corruption
and striving for the highest standards of professionalism and discipline among
its members.
Watch video of the rogue cop.
A rogue Buru Buru traffic police officer who was filmed taking bribes from matatus dismissed from the service - This viral video exposed him badly pic.twitter.com/SGFICpszkU— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 12, 2024
