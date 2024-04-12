A rogue Buru Buru traffic police officer who was filmed taking bribes from matatus dismissed from the service - This viral video exposed him badly (WATCH)



Friday, April 12, 2024 - A rogue traffic police officer captured on camera taking bribes from matatus plying Buru Buru area has been suspended.

The National Police Service said it had began disciplinary proceedings for his dismissal from the Service.

The move comes after a concerned Kenyan took a video showing the officer receiving bribes from several PSV vehicles plying the route.

“The Officer, attached to Traffic within Buruburu Police Station has been suspended from Traffic Police Unit with immediate effect, and proceedings for his dismissal are ongoing,” NPS said Friday.

The NPS commended the members of public and media for their continued collaboration with security agencies in their campaign to combat graft.

The police body further assured Kenyans of its commitment to its constitutional mandate of fighting corruption and striving for the highest standards of professionalism and discipline among its members.

Watch video of the rogue cop.

A rogue Buru Buru traffic police officer who was filmed taking bribes from matatus dismissed from the service - This viral video exposed him badly pic.twitter.com/SGFICpszkU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 12, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST