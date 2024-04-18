Video of four KDF officers being frogmarched by Police officers after they overpowered them - Embarrassing VIDEO

The four officers reportedly stormed the
station and surrounded it demanding the release of one of their colleagues, who
had earlier been arrested for allegedly disarming and assaulting a police
officer manning a roadblock.
However, the four KDF officers
were overpowered by Lodwar Police officers who beat them and frogmarched them
outside their station.
“You are shooting in the air? Is
that how you guys are taught, sincerely speaking?” Turkana Central Sub-County
Police Commander Samwel Boit is heard questioning the KDF soldiers in the
video.
Here is the embarrassing video of KDF officers being humiliated by Kenya Police officers.
Embarrassing to see police in Lodwar doing to the KDF soldiers . I hope their comrades are rushing to rescue them . pic.twitter.com/NooWJcrFTE— Lucy Nyar Agutu (@LucyNyarAgutu) April 18, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments