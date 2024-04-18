Video of four KDF officers being frogmarched by Police officers after they overpowered them - Embarrassing VIDEO

Thursday, April 18, 2024 - Four Kenya Defence Forces officers were on Wednesday arrested after they tried to raid a police station in Lodwar, Turkana County, to rescue one of their colleagues who had been arrested.

The four officers reportedly stormed the station and surrounded it demanding the release of one of their colleagues, who had earlier been arrested for allegedly disarming and assaulting a police officer manning a roadblock.

However, the four KDF officers were overpowered by Lodwar Police officers who beat them and frogmarched them outside their station.

“You are shooting in the air? Is that how you guys are taught, sincerely speaking?” Turkana Central Sub-County Police Commander Samwel Boit is heard questioning the KDF soldiers in the video.

Here is the embarrassing video of KDF officers being humiliated by Kenya Police officers.

pic.twitter.com/NooWJcrFTE — Lucy Nyar Agutu (@LucyNyarAgutu) April 18, 2024

