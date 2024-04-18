After ‘gifting’ RUTO a ROLLS ROYCE PHANTOM worth Sh 75 million, NARENDRA RAVAL secures a Sh 15 billion tender – UHURU was right!





Thursday, April 18, 2024 - Late last year, the Director of Devki Group of Companies, Narendra Raval imported a Rolls Royce Phantom for President William Ruto.

According to a blogger identified as Kiprono, Raval imported the Sh 75 million beast to Kenya to give to the president.

The blogger said Raval imported the monster machine to thank the President for involving his companies in ongoing government projects such as the housing project and appointing him to various national bodies.

Now, in what could be termed as 'returning a hand', Narendra Raval has secured a licence to export Iron ore to Uganda worth Sh 15 billion.

A local daily reported that Uganda gave Raval the green light after amending the law that froze raw and semi-processed iron ore exports.

"These regulations apply only to Devki Group of Companies. The purpose of these regulations is to provide for the export of raw and semi-processed iron ore," the rules state.

President William Ruto is said to have played a hand in Raval’s mega tender.

