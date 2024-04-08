UHURU’s wife, MAGGY, starts an institute to empower governors’ wives as RACHEL RUTO is busy with BENNIE HINN and other con pastors





Monday, April 8, 2024 - Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has unveiled an initiative aimed at empowering women leaders across the country.

In a statement by the Office of the Fourth President, it was noted that her inaugural project, the Beyond Zero Initiative, had partnered with the Kenya School of Government to form an institute that will empower women leaders.

The Margeret Kenyatta Institute will focus on the promotion of health, social justice, gender equality, and economic empowerment.

"The establishment of the MKI and initiatives such as the Leadership Program for County Social Transformation highlight the broader recognition of women's crucial role in driving economic growth and social progress," read the statement in part.

As its pilot programme, select county First Ladies were undertaken through a curriculum to empower them better in their roles.

The First Ladies were picked from Bomet, Narok, Kisumu, Kilifi, Siaya, Kakamega, Elgeyo Marakwet, Migori, and West Pokot.

"During the week-long event, the First Ladies were introduced to a range of strategies and initiatives to promote social change in their respective counties.

"The discussions revolved around topics such as the interface between government and politics, gender and social development, legacy building for enduring impact, championing causes for social transformation, philanthropy and resource mobilization, and partnerships, read the statement in part.

Among notable women leaders who were picked to empower the women leaders were Lady Justice Njoki Ndungu, former First Lady of Ekiti State Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, Nicole Brzeski, and Cora Neumann of the Global First Ladies Association among others.

This comes even as President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel, is busy with spiritual matters, having brought to Kenya American televangelist Bennie Hinn a few weeks ago.

