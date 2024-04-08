RUTO’s UDA now reveals intelligence reports over Azimio’s planned countrywide mass protests over RAILA’s AU job – Look!





Monday, April 8, 2024 - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala has revealed that they are aware of Azimio’s planned mass protests as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga heads to the African Union.

Speaking yesterday, Malala noted that the threat by the Azimio coalition to go to the streets was largely fuelled by a few leaders seeking political mileage.

Malala stated that with Raila concentrating on clinching the African Union Commission chairperson position, his lieutenants were devising ways to fill the leadership vacuum.

The SG dismissed reports that the opposition would be demonstrating due to the rising cost of living.

“We have seen President William Ruto doing diplomatic shuttle to make sure Kenyans go to work abroad including Raila,” Malala explained how Kenya Kwanza was tackling the issue of cost of living.

“The issue of going back to the streets is a political strategy for them to start filling in the steps of Raila.”

Wishing his opponents all the best as they planned a wave of demos, Malala remarked that the majority of Kenyans would not join the protests.

He explained that due to interventions like subsidized fertilizer, Kenyans would be busy on their farms and would not avail themselves for the picketing.

Malala repeated sentiments made by the Executive that they had inherited a run-down economy from former President Uhuru Kenya.

As such, when they came into power, the cost of basic goods and services was high making it easy for Kenyans to join the Opposition-organized protests.

The former Kakamega senator remarked that now Kenyans were settled as the cost of living had considerably gone down.

He added that while Azimio continued to plan for protests, Kenya Kwanza would continue working on delivering its manifesto as promised during the campaigns.

