RUTO’s UDA now reveals intelligence reports over Azimio’s planned countrywide mass protests over RAILA’s AU job – Look!

Monday, April 8, 2024 - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala has revealed that they are aware of Azimio’s planned mass protests as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga heads to the African Union.
Speaking yesterday, Malala noted that the threat by the
Azimio coalition to go to the streets was largely fuelled by a few leaders
seeking political mileage.
Malala stated that with Raila concentrating on clinching the
African Union Commission chairperson position, his lieutenants were
devising ways to fill the leadership vacuum.
The SG dismissed reports that the opposition would be
demonstrating due to the rising cost of living.
“We have seen President William Ruto doing diplomatic
shuttle to make sure Kenyans go to work abroad including Raila,” Malala explained
how Kenya Kwanza was tackling the issue of cost of living.
“The issue of going back to the streets is a political
strategy for them to start filling in the steps of Raila.”
Wishing his opponents all the best as they planned a wave of
demos, Malala remarked that the majority of Kenyans would not join the
protests.
He explained that due to interventions like subsidized
fertilizer, Kenyans would be busy on their farms and would not avail themselves
for the picketing.
Malala repeated sentiments made by the Executive that they
had inherited a run-down economy from former President Uhuru Kenya.
As such, when they came into power, the cost of basic goods
and services was high making it easy for Kenyans to join the
Opposition-organized protests.
The former Kakamega senator remarked that now Kenyans were
settled as the cost of living had considerably gone down.
He added that while Azimio continued to plan for protests,
Kenya Kwanza would continue working on delivering its manifesto as promised
during the campaigns.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments