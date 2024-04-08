SUSAN NAKHUMICHA’s goose is cooked – See who has told RUTO to sack her for embarrassing the Kenya Kwanza government?

Monday, April 8, 2024 – Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha now faces imminent sacking, going by the demand of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s ally.
Speaking during a graduation
ceremony at the Kieni Technical Training Centre, area MP Njoroge Wainana asked
President William Ruto to dismiss Nakhumicha, citing what he described as
popular public opinion of her failing to properly discharge her mandate.
Njoroge Wainana called upon Ruto
to replace the CS with someone else better equipped for the job.
“When I listen to the Kenyan
people they are stating that Nakhumicha is a Minister but not good for the
Ministry of Health, we are however not challenging the appointing authority,”
stated Njoroge Wainana.
Further, the MP requested the
President to reassign Nakhumicha to another ministry, stating that she might be
a better fit for another docket.
He also justified his argument
by stating that the Health CS may not be in a position to see the country
through a health crisis like COVID-19 if it were to occur.
“For that reason, I am appealing
to the appointing authority, to bring a serious person into the ministry, that
is my take,” emphasised Njuguna Wainana.
The MP's political stance comes
after Embakasi Member of Parliament, Babu Owino filed an impeachment motion on
April 3 in Parliament seeking to oust the CS from her position.
However, the motion is yet to be
debated.
