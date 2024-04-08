SUSAN NAKHUMICHA’s goose is cooked – See who has told RUTO to sack her for embarrassing the Kenya Kwanza government?





Monday, April 8, 2024 – Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha now faces imminent sacking, going by the demand of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s ally.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony at the Kieni Technical Training Centre, area MP Njoroge Wainana asked President William Ruto to dismiss Nakhumicha, citing what he described as popular public opinion of her failing to properly discharge her mandate.

Njoroge Wainana called upon Ruto to replace the CS with someone else better equipped for the job.

“When I listen to the Kenyan people they are stating that Nakhumicha is a Minister but not good for the Ministry of Health, we are however not challenging the appointing authority,” stated Njoroge Wainana.

Further, the MP requested the President to reassign Nakhumicha to another ministry, stating that she might be a better fit for another docket.

He also justified his argument by stating that the Health CS may not be in a position to see the country through a health crisis like COVID-19 if it were to occur.

“For that reason, I am appealing to the appointing authority, to bring a serious person into the ministry, that is my take,” emphasised Njuguna Wainana.

The MP's political stance comes after Embakasi Member of Parliament, Babu Owino filed an impeachment motion on April 3 in Parliament seeking to oust the CS from her position.

However, the motion is yet to be debated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST