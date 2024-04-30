UHURU comes to the rescue of flood victims as RUTO is busy globetrotting and dragging his feet – See how much he donated?





Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken his silence over the ongoing floods that have killed hundreds and destroyed billions worth of properties.

In a statement, Uhuru condoled with the victims of the floods, stating that his thoughts and prayers were with the victims.

"The relentless rainfall has caused significant damage, displacing families, destroying infrastructure, and claiming precious lives.

"During this time of profound loss and despair, my thoughts and prayers are with the affected communities as they cope with the aftermath of this natural disaster," said the former Head of State.

Further, the former President pledged a personal donation of Ksh2 million to the Kenya Red Cross Society.

The donation is expected to aid the Red Cross in facilitating relief efforts for the victims of the floods that have ravaged the country.

Additionally, the former President requested volunteer medical professionals and healthcare providers to step in and offer health services given that the doctors are on strike.

Further reinforcing his sentiments and the donation the President stated it was necessary that the country stand together with the victims and those adversely affected by the floods.

“As a nation, we must stand together in the face of adversity, demonstrating compassion, resilience, and solidarity with one another”, he noted.

Further, he urged Kenyans to exercise utmost care, avoid crossing flooded roads or pathways, and, most importantly, seek higher ground when necessary to ensure their safety and well-being.

Uhuru’s gesture comes even as President William Ruto is busy globetrotting and dragging his feet as his countrymen and women are dying from floods.

The Kenyan DAILY POST