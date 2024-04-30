Con Pastor and RUTO’s friend JAMES WANJOHI can’t hide anymore after conning unsuspecting Kenyans a whopping Sh600 million - He is ready to surrender to DCI





Tuesday, April 30, 2024 – Renowned con Pastor James Wanjohi, who has recently been exposed for conning over 4,000 Kenyans, has denied allegations that he runs a visa facilitation scam.

In a statement, Wanjohi, who unsuccessfully vied for Roysambu MP on President William Ruto’s UDA Party, also revealed that he had not served as a preacher for two years now.

He accused some individuals looking to end his political career of sponsoring attacks against him, all of which he dismissed as falsified information aimed at damaging his career.

"This is a witchhunt. It is something that is being targeted to my personality because I am the only person countrywide being shown on TV with a company that does not give visas," he lamented.

He further indicated that his company, Worthstart Limited, has only been in existence for one year making it difficult to have amassed Ksh600 million as alleged in the exposé.

"We do visa facilitations but it is not everybody that gets a visa just like in other companies in the world. It is not 100 per cent guaranteed," he added.

"My company is less than 1 year old, where have I gotten Ksh600 million? We have not yet reached 1,000 customers."

Regarding working as a preacher, Wanjohi maintained that he only built up churches and gave them to other pastors and bishops, a career he called his calling.

"I want to respond to the lies and false allegations that have been implicated against my personality and that of Worthstart Limited," he explained.

"The allegations that I am a con pastor and a city preacher. We do not have a church in Roysambu called Jesus Catcher Ministries for the last two years.

"I have not practised preaching for the last two years. I agree I do build churches and I give them to pastors and bishops," Wanjohi added.

He further denied receiving summons from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and confirmed that he was ready to work with the agency when he arrived in Nairobi from his overseas trip.

The Kenyan DAILY POST