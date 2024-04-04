UDA ni matope and will never wear its colors again; I can’t associate myself with it anymore - Former Bahati MP KIMANI NGUNJIRI dumps RUTO’s party live

Thursday April 4, 2024 - Former Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri has dumped President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ngunjiri publicly declared that he was no longer a member of UDA.

He accused UDA of shortchanging party loyalists who played a key role in ensuring that Ruto ascended to the presidency in the 2022 general elections in State and party appointments.

“I want to say in this media and everybody in Kenya to hear me, I am not in UDA. I will never wear yellow,” the former MP noted.

“Somebody like me, they were giving people positions, where am I? I was almost dying fighting for UDA.”

The ex-lawmaker further accused UDA of bias, claiming the party dismissed his quest for UDA leadership and instead granted the role to an individual from another party.

According to Ngunjiri, being a member of the UDA party posed a huge problem, stating that he was ready to be an independent politician or similarly join another party.

However, despite the rant, Ngunjiri maintained that his decision to quit the party would not affect his relationship with President Ruto, stating that he would continue rallying support for the Head of State.

His latest declaration comes several months after he claimed that some leaders within the party played a part in his defeat during the August 2022 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST