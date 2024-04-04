Journalist JOHN ALLAN NAMU now reveals how powerful cartels in RUTO’s government tried to stop the fake fertilizer expose from being aired on TV

Thursday, April 4, 2024 - Investigative journalist John-Allan Namu has revealed how powerful cartels in President William Ruto’s government, among them well-known politicians, attempted to block the expose of fake fertilizers from being aired on TV.
Speaking before the Senate Agriculture Committee on Tuesday,
Namu revealed that some politicians from Parliament approached them before the
story was aired.
He indicated that the unnamed politicians had the intention
of ensuring that the investigative piece, which was titled FertileDeception,
did not air on TV.
According to Namu, the politicians would likely have an
interest in the investigations and join the Senate Committee in investigating
the matter.
Nonetheless, he affirmed that the team from Africa
Uncensored did not give in to the demands given that the
leaders did not have the interest of Kenyans at heart.
"There are politicians who reached out to us to kill
the story before it run. These politicians sit amongst you. They debate with
you. They will likely be investigating along with you.
"But from where I sit, they do not have the honest and
right intentions of the public at heart," he stated.
Namu made the revelation during the
ongoing investigations of the fertilizer scandal. As reported by a section
of farmers across the country, the fertilizers being distributed may have been
mixed with stones.
It is suspected that unscrupulous businessmen took advantage
of the government subsidy programme to make profits at the expense of the food
security of the country.
Meanwhile, a section of government officials have
disputed the fake fertilizer allegations, terming them as propaganda aimed at
derailing President William Ruto's agenda in agriculture.
