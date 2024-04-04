Murmurs as JOHO snubs RAILA’s crucial meeting amid ODM succession wrangles – Look! You won’t believe what he was doing

Thursday, April 4, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga yesterday chaired the ODM’s Central Committee meetings amid wrangles over who will succeed him as he heads to the African Union.

However, conspicuously missing in the meeting was former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, who is angling to replace Baba in ODM.

Speaking after the meeting, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said Joho is in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and sent his apologies for missing the meeting.

“We have had a meeting of the central committee, it was full house except with the apologies of deputy party leader Hassan Ali Joho who is in Mecca,” said Sifuna.

During the meeting, the committee discussed the ODM grassroots elections, the political parties fund, the ongoing doctors’ strike, the school’s capitation, and the fake fertilizer scandal.

The ODM’s top decision-making organ called on the government to release the political parties fund.

The committee also resolved to kick off the party grassroots elections on April 27, 2024, in Kwale Busia and Siaya Counties.

On April 29, 2024, the elections will be held in April Kajiado, Migori, and Wajir followed by April 30, 2024, in Kisii, Vihiga, and Murang’a counties.

“A further timetable covering the next batch of counties shall be released in due course,” ODM stated.

