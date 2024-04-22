Two dead, six injured as gunmen open fire at a party in Memphis (VIDEOs)

Monday, April 22, 2024 – At least two people are dead and six others injured in a shooting at a block party/street takeover in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday, April 20.
"During the follow-up investigation, we learned that there were 8 total victims, with two of those being deceased on the scene," Memphis police said in an updated statement, posted on X.
Police had earlier said that 16 people were shot.
One of the injured remains in critical condition, while one
has been released, police said.
"This was a block party that was occurring without a
permit", police said.
The block party had about 200-300 people in attendance.
At least two suspects are being sought, CBS News said,
citing Memphis Police interim chief Carolyn Davis.
"We believe there are at least two individuals that
fired weapons during this incident," Davis told CBS News.
Watch videos from the scene below
WATCH— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 21, 2024
Eight individuals were reportedly shot during a mass shooting at a block party or street takeover in Memphis, Tennessee, five hours ago. Hundreds of shots were fired. pic.twitter.com/alDLD1usCy
BREAKING | Memphis Tennessee USA— MəanL¡LMə♡₩ (@MeanLILMeoW) April 21, 2024
ORANGE MOUND UPDATE
Truth Mə♡₩ - Tonight's Mass Shooting at a Block/Car Meet/street take over - youll see in video a group of men walked up exposing AK47s - then waving them upwards at first It appears shooting in the Air but quickly turned… pic.twitter.com/CoUOPovSCE
0 Comments