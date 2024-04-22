See where RAILA ODINGA was ‘relaxing’ after skipping General FRANCIS OGOLLA’s burial





Monday, April 22, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, skipped the Sunday burial of the late Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Omondi Ogolla.

Ogolla died last week after the chopper carrying him crashed in the rough terrain of Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Nine other military officers perished in the accident.

Raila, who is the de facto Luo community kingpin, did not attend the burial and instead, he was spotted watching a football match between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards at Nyayo Stadium.

Raila was spotted having a light moment with former Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

Gor Mahia triumphed in the clash with a solitary goal.

A source privy to Raila Odinga revealed the reason why he did not attend the burial that was televised live on all major TV stations in Kenya.

The source said Raila Odinga skipped the burial to avoid meeting eye-to-eye with those he believed were behind Ogolla’s death.

“Jakom avoided to meet eye to eye with those he thinks were behind Ogolla's assassination,” the source said

The Kenyan DAILY POST