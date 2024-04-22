See where RAILA ODINGA was ‘relaxing’ after skipping General FRANCIS OGOLLA’s burial

Ogolla died last week after the chopper carrying him crashed in the rough terrain of Elgeyo Marakwet County.
Nine other military officers perished in the accident.
Raila, who
is the de facto Luo community kingpin, did not attend the burial and instead, he was spotted watching a football match between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards at
Nyayo Stadium.
Raila was
spotted having a light moment with former Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe
Oparanya and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.
Gor Mahia triumphed in the clash with a solitary goal.
A source
privy to Raila Odinga revealed the reason why he did not attend the burial
that was televised live on all major TV stations in Kenya.
The source
said Raila Odinga skipped the burial to avoid meeting eye-to-eye with
those he believed were behind Ogolla’s death.
“Jakom
avoided to meet eye to eye with those he thinks were behind Ogolla's
assassination,” the source said
The Kenyan DAILY POST
