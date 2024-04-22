British-African man jailed for 28 years after shooting man over £3.50 drug debt in UK







Monday, April 22, 2024 – An Edmonton man who attempted to shoot someone in retaliation over a £3.50 drug debt has been jailed for 28 years.

Marcus Adepoju, 31, of Claremont Street, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, April 12, where he was sentenced.

He was previously convicted of multiple firearms and drug offences following a trial at the same court which concluded in February.

In April 2023, officers were called to a house on Nelgarde Road, Catford, where a man reported he had been shot at through a window by a masked man.

The three shots had narrowly missed him but caused superficial wounds from glass shards, as well as extensive damage to the property.

Detectives immediately began an investigation which included extensive CCTV enquiries. This showed the suspect walking to the scene from a house in Laleham Road, Hither Green, and returning there soon afterwards.

Officers focused their attention on those coming in and out of the property and shortly afterwards they saw a man – later identified as Marcus Adepoju – travelling from the house to a storage facility in nearby Forest Hill.

A search of the unit recovered two firearms alongside ammunition, drugs, cash and knives. Another storage facility they linked to Adepoju was found to contain more ammunition, cash and drugs.

Adepoju was stopped by officers in a car in Chingford, where he was found to be in possession of a bag which contained a large set of keys. These included keys for the house on Laleham Road as well as the two storage units.

Forensic enquiries carried out on one of the seized guns linked it to the shooting, as well as to another incident in March 2023 in which a bullet hole was found in a lorry in Forest Hill. Adepoju’s DNA was also found on both weapons.

His phone was also analysed and revealed several images of a third firearm.

Adepoju pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a firearm, money laundering, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of bladed articles at an earlier hearing.

He was found guilty of attempted murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and a further count of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Francis Ajeigbe, 60, who was arrested by police during a search of his house in Laleham Road, was found guilty of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and money laundering.

Ajeigbe has been sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for twelve months.