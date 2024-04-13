Tragedy as Senior Assistant Chief, STEPHEN NGANGA, takes his own life along a busy highway and leaves a suicide note instructing his close friends to watch over his family



Saturday, April 13, 2024 - A Senior Assistant Chief from Mataara village, Gatundu North, took his own life and left a suicide note indicating that he was battling depression.

The body of the deceased chief, identified as Stephen Nganga, was found by motorists dangling under a fly over near Delmonte Pineapples plantation, along the busy Thika- Muranga highway.

In the suicide note, Nganga instructed his close friends to take care of his family and prayed that God will guide his wife and kids.

His death come amidst a rise in suicide cases in the country.

Barely a week passes before several suicide cases are reported in different parts of the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST