PHOTOs of the 10 floor apartments that Nairobi Governor JOHNSON SAKAJA is reportedly building in Githurai 44 after looting billions of shillings



Saturday, April 13, 2024 - Nairobi Governor, Johnson Sakaja, is reportedly swimming in money after looting billions from public coffers.

According to blogger Abuga Makori, Sakaja is building 10 floor apartments in Githurai 44.

The high-rise apartments are almost complete.

Sakaja has been linked to several corruption deals involving billions of shillings.

The County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) has put him on notice for failing to honour various invitations and summons from the House.

On Monday, Sakaja failed to appear before CPAIC to respond to audit queries.

This prompted the committee to issue another summon for Sakaja to appear in the next 14 days.

The committee, led by Senator Moses Kajwang', also invited the EACC leadership to appear before the committee and start investigations into Nairobi County over misuse of funds.

See photos of his apartments.