Tragedy as Nyeri man beats his step daughter to death - The pretty girl was waiting to join University (PHOTOs).





Saturday, April 20, 2024 - A 36-year-old man has been arrested after beating his 18-year-old stepdaughter to death using a coffee stem.

It is unclear why the man, identified as Kamuhia Waitiki, beat Faith Ngina, who finished school last year at Mahiga Girls High School.

Faith was waiting to join the university later this year.

A local chief confirmed the incident and said investigations are underway to establish why the suspect killed his stepdaughter.

Below are photos of the deceased girl, whose life was cut short by her stepdad.













