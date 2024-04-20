Motorbike-riding thugs lynched after accosting a man outside his Utawala residence and robbing him of money and other valuables - See how he chased after them using his car and cornered them (VIDEO).

Saturday, April 20, 2024 - Two thugs riding on a motorbike accosted a man outside his residence in Utalawa and robbed him of money and other valuables in the wee hours.

The victim, Jimmy Stausi, was waiting for the gate to be opened when the thugs accosted him.

They forced him to surrender and robbed him of money and other valuables before speeding off.

Jimmy pursued the thugs using his vehicle and caught up with them at Wangari Mathai Road.

He managed to knock them down and raised an alarm, attracting the attention of the members of the public.

The thugs were lynched by the angry mob.

Watch video from the scene of the incident.