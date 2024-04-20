REVEALED: Late General OGOLLA was to use a different aircraft which was abruptly swapped the last minute – A top politician used his official chopper

Saturday, April 20, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged over how the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government was involved in the tragic death of the Chief of Defense Forces, General Francis Omondi Ogolla.
Ogolla died
on Thursday after the chopper carrying him crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet
County. Nine other senior KDF officials perished in the accident.
According
to NTV, the plane that was supposed to ferry Ogolla and his entourage to North
Rift was swapped at the last minute and was given to a Kenya Kwanza politician.
Another
source said Ogolla was forced to use an old Bell UH-1B
helicopter that crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet.
Kenya Kwanza Alliance politicians have formed a habit of
using military choppers and planes yet they have not been maintaining them.
To maintain a chopper is a very expensive affair and this
might be the reason why the Bell UH- 1 B crashed since its maintenance record
was very poor
