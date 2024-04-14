To hell with your jobs! Kenyans show RUTO the middle finger as they refuse to apply for his well-paying jobs in Saudi Arabia





Sunday, April 14, 2024 – It appears Kenyans don’t want anything to do with President William Ruto’s foreign jobs, no matter how well they are paying.

This is after they refused to apply for jobs in Saudi Arabia after Ruto’s deal with the Middle Eastern country.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore revealed low applications for 2,500 jobs that were secured by Ruto in Saudi Arabia.

She revealed this when she appeared before the National Assembly's Diaspora and Migrant Committee.

According to the CS, they only received 1,765 applications.

The CS also noted that there were more male applicants than female applicants for the jobs targeting nurses.

However, Bore attributed the low applications to the low perception among Kenyans of the salary scale that was being offered.

“The shortfall in applications for the vacancies has been attributed to the low perception of the salary offer amongst applicants and the requirements for a 90-day bonding period for the Private Recruitment Agency facilitating the process,” she explained.

Notably out of the 1,765 applications, only 586 candidates met the qualifications and are set to undertake their interviews in the coming days.

Nonetheless, she reiterated that those who had already qualified for the jobs had already secured the required travel documents.

Bore added that her ministry was keen to implement measures aimed at enhancing the efficiency of travel for Kenyans who had secured jobs facilitated by the government.

The Saudi nursing jobs were advertised in January this year with the positions attracting salaries of up to Ksh146,000.

