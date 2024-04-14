New twist in Azimio as RAILA delivers bad news to MARTHA KARUA – See what BABA’s Spokesman MAKAU MUTUA told them





Sunday, April 14, 2024 - Succession politics in Azimio la Umoja has taken a new twist after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, through his Spokesman Professor Makau Mutua, revealed intrigues behind the agreement that was signed between coalition members before the 2022 elections.

In a statement, Mutua detailed that the agreement provided for the position of deputy party leader, however, no one was chosen to fill it.

He added that no provision dictates that Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua will take over from Raila should he be elected as the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

"The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Deed of Agreement provides for a deputy party leader, but one was never chosen, or designated. The position is vacant.

"Nor is there any provision that Azimio’s running mate in the 2022 elections would be deputy party leader," he stated.

Mutua made the remarks in response to Karua's interview on Thursday, where she asserted that she was never in line should Raila move to Addis Ababa.

During the interview, the Narc Kenya party leader also hit out at Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, maintaining that she was more suitable to take over the mantle of the opposition coalition party.

“If I’m the deputy, is that a question? Even in small organisations like a school, when the headmaster goes to a meeting in Nairobi, who acts? It is the deputy,”

“If we are unable to follow simple basic rules, then something is very wrong with us," she stated during the interview.

Notably, in recent days, Kalonzo and Karua have taken a swipe at each other over their strategies to succeed Raila.

In particular, Kalonzo has criticised Karua for being part of a Kamwene outfit that focuses on issues facing the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST