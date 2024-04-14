New twist in Azimio as RAILA delivers bad news to MARTHA KARUA – See what BABA’s Spokesman MAKAU MUTUA told them

Sunday, April 14, 2024 - Succession politics in Azimio la Umoja has taken a new twist after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, through his Spokesman Professor Makau Mutua, revealed intrigues behind the agreement that was signed between coalition members before the 2022 elections.
In a statement, Mutua detailed
that the agreement provided for the position of deputy party leader, however,
no one was chosen to fill it.
He added that no provision
dictates that Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua will take over from Raila should
he be elected as the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.
"The Azimio La Umoja One
Kenya Deed of Agreement provides for a deputy party leader, but one was never
chosen, or designated. The position is vacant.
"Nor is there any provision
that Azimio’s running mate in the 2022 elections would be deputy party
leader," he stated.
Mutua made the remarks in
response to Karua's interview on Thursday, where she asserted that she was never in line should Raila move to Addis Ababa.
During the interview, the Narc
Kenya party leader also hit out at Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, maintaining
that she was more suitable to take over the mantle of the opposition coalition
party.
“If I’m the deputy, is that a
question? Even in small organisations like a school, when the headmaster goes
to a meeting in Nairobi, who acts? It is the deputy,”
“If we are unable to follow
simple basic rules, then something is very wrong with us," she stated
during the interview.
Notably, in recent days, Kalonzo
and Karua have taken a swipe at each other over their strategies to
succeed Raila.
In particular, Kalonzo has
criticised Karua for being part of a Kamwene outfit that focuses on issues
facing the Mt Kenya region.
